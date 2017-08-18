Court sends 12 ‘Ile-Zik kidnappers’ to prison

A Lagos Magistrate has Friday, ordered the remand of twelve suspected kidnappers, including a woman, arrested by the police in connection with a suspected kidnappers’ den at Ile-Zik bus stop in Ikeja, at Ikoyi Prisons.

The order also states that the accused remain in custody pending a legal advice from the state director of public prosecutions (DPPs).

The “Ile Zik 12 men” were brought before an Ebute Meta chief magistrates’ court on a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted kidnap and possession of arms and ammunition.

The accused are Hakeem Ogundele, 32; Noah Samuel, 25; Ayomide Olatunji, 44; Felix Matthew, 34; American Obodoyibo, 42; Shola Elemo, 32; and Adijat Mudashiru, 32.

Others are Tunde Akanji, 41; Adeoye Adekeye, 38; Patrick Onwubufor, 65, Samuel Iyede, 50; and Bright Amankwa, 36.

Earlier, Kehinde Omisakin, police prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 10 between 10 am and 4 pm.

According to her, the 12 accused had conspired to kidnap some students of a nearby Girls Junior High School, but they luckily escaped.

Omisakin said one live ammunition, nine empty shells of expended ammunition, one kitchen knife and road maps were recovered from them.

The case has been adjourned until August 22.