“Am I destined to be a sick cunt all my f_king life”? | Lady berates herself for falling in love with a gold digger

This thread screams Benjamin Jones, the con artist in ABC’s now-cancelled show, The Catch. Benjamin Jones hooks up with private investigator Alice Vaughan as Christopher Hall, and she falls in love with him. There’s even a wedding on the horizon. He then takes her and her company for all they are worth and disappears. However, she catches on to his con and uses it to play him; gets her money back etc etc.

The difference between The Catch and That_Ritzy_Bride’s tale is that Benjamin repented. Even did time for his crime, sef, just to prove to Alice he was a reformed man. The dude in this story below seems to have settled in for the long con.

Guess that’s why women are quick to say “Men are scum”.

See below:

Sometimes men wonder where the good girls have all gone to. We are here, UT we are scared to try. This thread is all me… No bias! /1 — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

8/to the hotel he's already pre-booked.

Took him + nephew to a good restaurant and paid for their meal – no biggie yet. — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

21/dude I dated you and not one day did you give me any gifts. Yes I have my own money but that doesn't mean ain't got feelings — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

22/while nigga was collecting from me, he had enough. Dude got himself a 2015 Venza – I'm happy for him. But at my expense? — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

23/i went hungry, denied myself stuffs just because I was being nice to my man. All the while I was being his fool 😢😢😢😢 — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

24/nigga is asking me to pay his flight fare to come visit me 😠😠 like I'm destined to be a sick cunt all my fucking life? TF!!! — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

25/men like this makes you give up on the human race, choose yourself above all else.

So I slept mad at me for ever falling for him — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

26/mad at me for ever being a bum magnet, mad at me to giving up so much for a man whose not worth me. Yes I'm crying and I'm sad — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

26/mad at me for ever being a bum magnet, mad at me to giving up so much for a man whose not worth me. Yes I'm crying and I'm sad — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

Reactions:

I hope this experience won't make you give up on love, you deserve someone who appreciates you and gives everything to make you happy — #AbaToTheWorld (@boip_25) August 18, 2017

Devil gon be scared of guys like this…..how guys can be this heartless is beyond me mehn.He is a scum — #Kamar (@Diran_Aji) August 18, 2017

When they end up with a woman who frustrates them like hell, they wonder where they went wrong. — Esther (@HRM_estelle) August 18, 2017

This is sad. People wonder why some ladies are single for a long time. How do you even open up 2 another after going thru smth like this. — Esther (@HRM_estelle) August 18, 2017

The 2nd time he asked for money shld have been ur cue to walk away seeing he's just a leech. But things we do for luv. Sorry u went thru dat — Her✨ (@Debbs_Williams) August 18, 2017

That's me being stupid naaa 😂😂😂😂 — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

Babe…you dunno when you're in love, common sense leaves your body for a minute??😄 — Her✨ (@Debbs_Williams) August 18, 2017

Mine escaped for months abeg😠😠😠 — That_Ritzy_Bride™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 18, 2017

wow. That's all I can say. I'm so sorry about that. Thank God u realized you're much more than that. — «•God's Favorite•» (@LadyGrasha) August 18, 2017

Wow. This kinda story still exists. We as men need to be more responsible. This is a betrayal. So sorry. — bmc! (@ba55ey) August 18, 2017

When I say men are scum now some people will be calling me bitter twitter aunty. But look at. https://t.co/7cI3Mh7VHa — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) August 18, 2017

Every morning you wake up after saying your prayers, you chant 'men are wicked' 7 times so it can be etched in your head and you stay woke. — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) August 18, 2017

Toh.