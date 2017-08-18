FG says released 106 Chibok girls ready to be reintegrated

Nigeria’s Federal Government Friday, announced that the 106 released girls of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, are set to be reintegrated into the society.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Jummai Alhassan, said this while briefing the Press on the update of the released Chibok girls in Abuja.

Alhassan said the girls would be allowed to go to the communities in Chibok to spend a week before proceeding to the American University of Nigeria for their foundation programme in September.

She said that those who handled the reintegration programme did not observe any traces of abnormality in the girls.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 18th of August

Our kidnap by Boko Haram was as a result of a botched robbery – Chibok girls

More Chibok girls will return home soon – Osinbajo