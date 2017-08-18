[The Injustice Blog] When will South Africans stop killing Nigerians?

“Let the citizens of Africa march together to defeat all those forces that bring harm and suffering. Let the citizens of the continent march together towards a brighter future, a future filled with prosperity and happiness. South Africa and Nigeria, acting together in unity, must play a key role towards the achievement of these goals”.

These were the wise words of President Jacob Zuma while addressing the Nigeria’s National Assembly on March 08, 2016, during his visit to Nigeria.

However, the behaviour of his countrymen has shown that the same forces that bring harm and suffering to Africans are domiciled in his domain. On Thursday 17th August 2017 there was a news report of the killing of a Nigerian

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, a Nigerian, Mr Uchenna Eloh, resident in the Western Cape Province of South Africa was strangled to death by South African policemen.

Eloh’s killing is not the first time Nigerians have been killed in South Africa.

It has become a recurring occurrence. Nigerians have been on the receiving end of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The South African government has done next to nothing to stop these attacks. Previous attacks were carried out by citizens, and now the country’s police have joined the fray.

The continuous killings of Nigerians in South Africa have because previous offenders were not punished. The onus is on the South African Government to put an end to this once and for all.