The body of former Taraba state governor, Danbaba Suntai, who died in a U.S. hospital on June 28, arrived today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

His body was received by his wife Hauwa then taken to Taraba state where it was received by the Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku and other government officials.

Photos below (Credit: Linda Ikeji):