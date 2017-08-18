Stabbing spree in Finland leaves several injured

The Police in Finland says they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

The Finnish Police are also looking for other ‘possible suspects’ and asked people to avoid that area for a while.