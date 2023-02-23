Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland

Simon Ekpa, a former host for Radio Biafra, has been detained in Finland.

Thursday, 48 hours before the start of general elections in Nigeria, Ekpa was arrested.

Tommi Reen, a criminal investigator of the Central Criminal Police, informed HS that the Keskusrikospoliisi (KRP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland, conducted a police operation at a private residence in the center of Lahti.

Reen stated that the operation was related to an ongoing inquiry. He made no additional remarks on the topic.

Nigeria had requested that Finland intervene in Ekpa’s activities. Godfrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, welcomed Leena Pylvanainen, ambassador of Finland, to a meeting last week.

The Finland-based legal practitioner and a former athlete is known for his subversive comments against the country and its leadership.

In recent years, the political activist had spoken out against the country’s unity, saying that the Republic of Biafra must be established.

With the re-arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in June 2021, Ekpa upped his campaign efforts.

Abductions and killings in the South-East have been tied to Ekpa’s comments, according to security and intelligence services.

