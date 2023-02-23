Joke Silva prays for a Tinubu win ahead of Saturday’s elections

Joke Silva, a highly regarded actress known for her immense talent and impact on the Nigerian film industry, has publicly expressed her support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the nation gears up for the upcoming election on February 25.

With a total of 18 candidates vying for the presidency, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the race is highly competitive. However, Silva has openly thrown her weight behind Tinubu and congratulated him on a well-contested campaign, while also offering up a heartfelt prayer for his victory at the polls.

Taking to her Instagram account, the talented thespian shared her sentiments with her fans and followers, indicating her strong belief in Tinubu’s abilities to lead the nation to greater heights.

“The grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima’s,” she wrote.

“As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs. Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the president on SDGs. Thanks, ladies for everything.”

Silva’s post comes at about the same time when Toyin Abraham said listening to the APC presidential candidate’s “ideas, visions, and strategy to solve Nigeria’s challenges” renewed her hope for the country.

TheCable Lifestyle earlier reported how Naira Marley entertained the crowd at Tinubu’s final rally on Tuesday in Lagos.