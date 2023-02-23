Joke Silva prays for a Tinubu win ahead of Saturday’s elections

Joke Silva, a highly regarded actress known for her immense talent and impact on the Nigerian film industry, has publicly expressed her support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the nation gears up for the upcoming election on February 25.

With a total of 18 candidates vying for the presidency, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the race is highly competitive. However, Silva has openly thrown her weight behind Tinubu and congratulated him on a well-contested campaign, while also offering up a heartfelt prayer for his victory at the polls.

Taking to her Instagram account, the talented thespian shared her sentiments with her fans and followers, indicating her strong belief in Tinubu’s abilities to lead the nation to greater heights.

Read also: Jagaban is coming – Toyin Abraham overjoyed as she meets Tinubu for the first time

“The grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima’s,” she wrote.

“As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs. Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the president on SDGs. Thanks, ladies for everything.”

Silva’s post comes at about the same time when Toyin Abraham said listening to the APC presidential candidate’s “ideas, visions, and strategy to solve Nigeria’s challenges” renewed her hope for the country.

TheCable Lifestyle earlier reported how Naira Marley entertained the crowd at Tinubu’s final rally on Tuesday in Lagos.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 23, 2023

Jagaban is coming – Toyin Abraham overjoyed as she meets Tinubu for the first time

Toyin Abraham-Ajewole, a popular Nollywood actress, recently expressed her happiness after finally meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ...

YNaija February 22, 2023

Falz and Tekno collaborate on empowering song ‘O wa’ ahead of 2023 Elections

Nigerian superstar rapper, Falz, and multi-talented hitmaker, Tekno, have joined forces to create a socially conscious song aimed at inspiring ...

YNaija February 20, 2023

Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema perform at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

At the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, incredible performances by Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems capped a night of celebration for ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ becomes Nollywood’s highest-earning film ever, grossing N640M

Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ has set a new record. After barely nine weeks in theaters, the comedy-drama has ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Arsenal end winless run with a 4-2 victory against Aston Villa

Two stoppage-time goals helped Arsenal earn a thrilling 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side got ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Tonto Dike blasts ex-husband Chuchill for neglecting their son, calls him a sperm donor

Tonto Dikeh, an actress in Nigeria’s film industry, claims that her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill is neglecting their son King Andre. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail