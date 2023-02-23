Shettima and I promise visionary leadership – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, will offer visionary leadership if elected.

In a statement titled “Why I Seek Your Mandate to be President of Nigeria” issued on Wednesday, Tinubu said though they are not supermen, he would assemble a talented team for the benefit of the country.

“We are determined to offer visionary and creative leadership to help actualize Nigeria’s immense potential. We do not delude ourselves that we are supermen with the magic wand to miraculously solve all our country’s problems,” the former governor of Lagos said.

“But what I solemnly pledge is the determination to select the best and brightest talents in Nigeria to help our country achieve her manifest destiny for the good of her people and the glory and pride of the black man.”

Tinubu said the country must build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements which are very visible in some states he visited while campaigning.

“We are aware of the hardships suffered by our people and the challenges confronting our country,” he said.

“Some of these could have been mitigated by better conceptualized and articulated policies. The truth is that there can be no perfect government in any human community.

“It is clear to me that there is a lot that the Buhari administration has done that is laudable in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, and poverty alleviation. We must build upon these achievements.

“There are also some sectors where we must adopt new approaches and stress new priorities.”

While asking Nigerians to vote for him at the polls on Saturday, Tinubu said he and his running mate were successful in their states as governors and they now seek to replicate the success at the federal level.

“We seek to demonstrate on a national scale the energy and capacity that transformed our states to bring prosperity to all Nigerians,” he said.

“Our administration will work to ensure not just a farewell to poverty but also usher in an era of prosperity in our country.

“To achieve this, we will re-engineer our security architecture to enhance the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies to guarantee the safety of the lives and properties of our people.”

