Jagaban is coming – Toyin Abraham overjoyed as she meets Tinubu for the first time

Toyin Abraham-Ajewole, a popular Nollywood actress, recently expressed her happiness after finally meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Despite facing public criticism for endorsing Tinubu alongside her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry, Abraham-Ajewole remained steadfast in her support for the candidate.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself with Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an event, describing it as her first encounter with Tinubu.

She wrote: “For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he shared some of his Ideas, Visions, and Strategy to solve the challenges before us, as a Nation. Listening to him indeed renewed my hope and reaffirmed why he is my choice. Jagaban is coming!”

According to her, after discussing Tinubu’s strategy for addressing the nation’s challenges, she felt confident that she had made the right decision.

In a previous interview with TVC, the actress declared her love and support for Tinubu and emphasized that her decision on who to vote for was hers alone, and not an attempt to influence anyone’s choice. Despite this, many netizens have criticized her for endorsing the candidate.

