Don’t renew subscription to suffering – Peter Obi to Nigerians; CBN denies plans to shut down banking services | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Don’t renew subscription to suffering – Peter Obi to Nigerians

Police declare 18-hour movement restriction, bar escorts and security

Hunter ‘discovers thousands of PVCs’ in Anambra forest

CBN denies plans to shut down banking services

Enugu Labour Party senatorial candidate, several others murdered

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Don’t renew subscription to suffering – Peter Obi to Nigerians

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has described the forthcoming general election as a “make-or-break moment” for Nigeria.

Obi, in a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, said Nigeria needs a leader who is capable of moving the country forward.

“We are currently at a crossroads. We need a leader to show us the way forward. We need a prudent president, a principled president who has what it takes to lead,” he said.

“As we say in Naija: ‘We need person who sabi road; a person we go follow make this country better.’ A new Nigeria is possible. We can make it.

“We have national elections coming up next Saturday, on the 25th of February 2023. The presidential election is the most critical because we will be electing the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the only chance to elect a leader of our choice. We must choose someone who can solve our problems. This is an essential and existential election. It is a make-or-break moment in our history. Future generations will not forgive us if we make a wrong choice.”

The LP candidate called on Nigerians to vote for a leader with character, competence, commitment, and compassion.

He also said the president of Nigeria “must present the correct image of Nigeria abroad and stand tall among his peers at the United Nations and other international forums”.

“We need someone who is committed and has the capacity to stop official corruption in this country. We have heard far too many talks about change. Enough of empty promises! We are tired of hearing sorry stories,” he added.

“We want real changes, not endless pity parties and porous pledges.

“We want a leader who is concerned about the welfare of Nigerians, not his clique of praise singers. Our fellow citizens are in IDP camps. I spent Christmas and New Year with them. They should be home.

“People die daily, kidnapped, killed, and raped. No one in government offers actionable concerns. It must end. We need a leader with the courage to do whatever it takes to bring relief to our citizens in distress.

“Let us perfect the federation of our forefathers. Every generation is destined to make the country better. The post-Independence generation has arrived. This is our turn. This is our time. This is our chance to make a difference.

“Making the same old choice will yield the same result. We are Nigerians. We are rational citizens. We make rational decisions. Let us keep a date with our destiny. Let us make a new nation for future generations.”

He also asked undecided voters to be guided by conscience, adding that “no one is perfect but, ask yourself, ‘Should I choose someone I do not wish as a role model for my children?’”

Obi also said he and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, will work hard to improve the welfare of citizens.

“I love this country. It is not perfect. Nothing is perfect. Perfection is a continuum. The labours of our heroes past must not be in vain,” he said.

“Please come out and vote for Labour Party (LP). Please subscribe to success, to the triumph of a tested, trusted, and verified leadership. Do not renew the subscription to suffering, to the sorrow of tomorrow.”

Police declares 18-hour movement restriction, bar escorts and security

The Nigeria Police Force has implemented restrictions on movement for the first part of the 2023 General Elections, namely the Presidential and National Assembly Elections. These elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a ban on movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12am to 6pm on election day. However, individuals on essential services such as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, observers, ambulances, firefighters, etc. are exempted from this restriction.

The police have taken this measure to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of the polls. They are working in collaboration with other security agencies to prevent hoodlums and other criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

Security aides and escorts have been warned against accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centers. Only security personnel assigned to election duties are permitted to be within and around the designated election booths and centers.

The police have also reiterated their ban on the use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses, and have warned that violators will be appropriately sanctioned.

All state-established security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guards have been ordered to stay away from the national exercise.

The public has been urged to contact the Joint Election Monitoring and Operations Room and use the Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line 08031230631 to report emergencies.

Hunter ‘discovers thousands of PVCs’ in Anambra forest

According to reports, thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were found in a forest in the Nnewi area of Anambra state by a hunter. A viral video by Amaka Nwafor, a reporter with Authority FM, confirmed the discovery of the PVCs on Tuesday in a forest in Akamili, Nnewi north LGA of Anambra.

The PVCs were found in two bags and placed in a black drum, which the hunter subsequently took to the premises of Authority FM. Nwafor confirmed that the PVCs checked so far belonged to individuals in Nnewi north LGA and urged those who were previously informed that their PVCs could not be found to visit the radio station to check for their cards.

The Anambra State Police Command, however, has stated that it has not received any report regarding the discovery of the PVCs, in a statement by Tochukwu Ikenga, the state police spokesperson.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echenghas, ordered investigations into the video to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, the command is constrained to make further comments, and any development in this regard shall be communicated.”

CBN denies plans to shut down banking services

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed rumors suggesting that it plans to shut down banking services ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023. The rumor had surfaced on social media, with reports suggesting that banking services would be unavailable from Thursday, February 23 to Monday, February 27, 2023.

The rumor spread through a tweet that advised people to stock up on cash and supplies ahead of the purported shutdown. It further claimed that the network shutdown was to prevent politicians from transferring money to individuals in exchange for votes.

However, the CBN has since refuted the rumor via a tweet, stating that the reports were fake and that Nigerians should disregard them. The apex bank has urged people to be wary of fake news and not to believe everything they read or hear.

The tweet read, “PLEASE BE WARY OF FAKE NEWS.”

Enugu Labour Party senatorial candidate, several others murdered

The political climate in Nigeria has taken a dark turn following the murder of Professor Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, alongside other party members. The incident occurred just three days before the Presidential and National Assembly elections were due to be held.

According to reports, the victims were riding in a Sienna vehicle when they were accosted by unidentified persons who set the vehicle ablaze in Amaechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State. Five people were affected in the attack, including Chukwu, who was burnt beyond recognition.

The incident has caused widespread grief and shock, with many people condemning the act of violence. A highly placed source expressed sadness over the incident and said that they had heard that the victims were burnt alongside their campaign vehicle. Meanwhile, a campaign vehicle belonging to Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, was also set ablaze in the same area.

The number of casualties resulting from the attack is still unclear. However, reports suggest that the driver of the mini-bus was killed. The police are yet to release a statement regarding the incident. The attack has raised concerns about the safety of politicians and their supporters in Nigeria, and many are calling for an end to political violence.