Falz and Tekno collaborate on empowering song ‘O wa’ ahead of 2023 Elections

Nigerian superstar rapper, Falz, and multi-talented hitmaker, Tekno, have joined forces to create a socially conscious song aimed at inspiring Nigerians to vote right and exercise their franchise during the upcoming 2023 elections.

In the track titled “O wa”, Falz addresses the major issues currently facing Nigeria, such as fuel scarcity, lack of cash, police brutality, and more.

Falz’s dedication to making socially conscious music is nothing short of admirable, and this collaboration with Tekno marks the second time the duo has worked together, having previously worked on a song while serving as ambassadors for a telecommunications company.

Regarding the song, Falz stated: “It’s time for us to create a New Nigeria in light of the current situation in the country. We need new leaders who can take this country in the right direction, and the time is now. We need to collectively shout OWa!”

As Nigeria approaches a crucial election period, this empowering song serves as a call to action for all Nigerians to exercise their right to vote and contribute to creating a brighter future for the country. The song is set to become a powerful rallying cry for change as Nigerians come together to demand accountability and progress.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 20, 2023

Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema perform at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

At the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, incredible performances by Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems capped a night of celebration for ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ becomes Nollywood’s highest-earning film ever, grossing N640M

Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ has set a new record. After barely nine weeks in theaters, the comedy-drama has ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Arsenal end winless run with a 4-2 victory against Aston Villa

Two stoppage-time goals helped Arsenal earn a thrilling 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side got ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Tonto Dike blasts ex-husband Chuchill for neglecting their son, calls him a sperm donor

Tonto Dikeh, an actress in Nigeria’s film industry, claims that her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill is neglecting their son King Andre. ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Former Chelsea Winger Christian Atsu Found Dead in Turkey

Christian Atsu Twasam, a winger for Ghana and Hatayspor, has been confirmed dead following the earthquake in Turkey. The Black ...

YNaija February 17, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail