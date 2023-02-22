Falz and Tekno collaborate on empowering song ‘O wa’ ahead of 2023 Elections

Nigerian superstar rapper, Falz, and multi-talented hitmaker, Tekno, have joined forces to create a socially conscious song aimed at inspiring Nigerians to vote right and exercise their franchise during the upcoming 2023 elections.

In the track titled “O wa”, Falz addresses the major issues currently facing Nigeria, such as fuel scarcity, lack of cash, police brutality, and more.

Falz’s dedication to making socially conscious music is nothing short of admirable, and this collaboration with Tekno marks the second time the duo has worked together, having previously worked on a song while serving as ambassadors for a telecommunications company.

Regarding the song, Falz stated: “It’s time for us to create a New Nigeria in light of the current situation in the country. We need new leaders who can take this country in the right direction, and the time is now. We need to collectively shout OWa!”

As Nigeria approaches a crucial election period, this empowering song serves as a call to action for all Nigerians to exercise their right to vote and contribute to creating a brighter future for the country. The song is set to become a powerful rallying cry for change as Nigerians come together to demand accountability and progress.