INEC assures readiness for elections on Saturday

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has confirmed that the scheduled date for the presidential election is still February 25.

Yakubu declared the commission prepared for the next presidential and national assembly elections on Wednesday, at the signing of the national peace deal by presidential candidates.

He mentioned a few commission projects that have been completed to demonstrate INEC’s readiness for the general election, and he added that work is still being done to make sure voting can commence on schedule.

“I want to, first of all, appreciate the untiring efforts of the National Peace Committee for convening this important event,” he said.

“This is the third peace accord to be signed by political parties and candidates on the eve of a general election in Nigeria since 2015, and the ninth overall, if we include the accord signed before the commencement of electioneering campaign in September last year and ahead of five off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo in 2020, Anambra in 2021, Ekiti and Osun states in 2022.

“The signing of the peace accord today comes at a critical moment in the electoral calendar. Campaign for presidential and national assembly elections ends at midnight tomorrow, Thursday, 23rd February, 2023. Election will hold on Saturday this week. INEC is ready.

“This morning, we commenced the movement of sensitive materials to the various local government areas nationwide. By Friday, we will activate the registration area centres, so that at first light on Saturday, polling units will open on time.

“The commission is committed to free, fair, and credible elections in compliance with the electoral framework and the spirit of the peace accord.

“All political parties and candidates are hereby reassured of the commission’s neutrality. INEC is not a political party. We have no candidate in the election. Our allegiance is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and our loyalty is to Nigerians. Therefore, Nigerians should feel confident that their votes will count.”

