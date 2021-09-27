Fire, smoke and colour as Ethiopians mark Meskel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Fire, smoke and colour as Ethiopians mark Meskel

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, celebrating the Meskel festival, came together in the capital, Addis Ababa, after most of the faithful skipped last year’s festivities due to the pandemic. – BBC reports.

Dozens dead after deadly attacks in northeast Nigeria

Dozens of people were killed in three separate attacks in different states in northern Nigeria. – Aljazeera reports.

Mali elections could be postponed- Prime minister says

Elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, adding that he was looking for alternative security partners to France as it prepares to reduce its troop presence in the conflict-torn country. – AfricaNews reports.

Kenya’s Great Victor Wanyama Announces International Football Retirement

Harambee Stars great Victor Wanyama, the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League (EPL) on Monday made the shocking announcement of retiring from international football after a 14-year stint. – Capital Sports reports.

Meet first 16 contestants of Gulder Ultimate Search 12

Sixteen of the 18 contestants for the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 were unveiled at the selection party on Sunday night in Lagos. – The Nation reports.

