Boy Meets Girl, produced by Adnaan Muhammed-Ali and Conrad Johnson-Omodiagbe set to premiere on 14th April 2023

Short film inspired by the Boko Haram abduction of Chibok girls in 2014 to drop on 9 year anniversary of kidnapping

Boy Meets Girl, produced by Adnaan Muhammed-Ali and Conrad Johnson-Omodiagbe is set to premiere on 14th April 2023.

“The film unveils some of the insidious tactics used by extremist groups to manipulate vulnerable individuals. It also serves as a reminder to us all of the urgent need to address the underlying grievances that fuel terrorism in Nigeria today,” Muhammed-Ali said.

The film which confronts the unsettling truth about the mass abduction of children in Nigeria serving as a timely reminder of the country’s most infamous terror event is directed by the award-winning Nigerian-American filmmaker, Kaelo Iyizoba, whose previous work, Nkemefuna, explored the aftermaths of the 9/11 terrorist attack in the United States.

“Over time, it becomes too easy to reduce entire lives to mere numbers. We can distance ourselves from their humanity, forgetting that they loved and were loved, just like us,” Kaelo Iyizoba notes while talking about the film.

Shot by Nathan Shaiyen, Boy Meets Girl follows a seemingly ordinary day for 15-year-old Musa (Gabriel Dung), a school student whose life forever changes following a bus encounter with a young girl (Aaliyah Atazamu). The love story is set against a backdrop of the rustic North-Eastern town of Gamboru and stars Gabriel Dung, Aaliyah Atamasu and Murna Gideon.

Boy Meets Girl will debut on YouTube on April 14, exactly nine years after infamous jihad terrorists, Boko Haram abducted 276 students from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State on April 14, 2014.

Despite the fierce global Bring Back Our Girls campaign that demanded their release, more than 100 of the girls are yet to return home.