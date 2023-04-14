Call your ‘mob’ to order – Bayo Onanuga tells Peter Obi

According to a recent statement from Bayo Onanuga, Chief Spokesperson to the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, needs to take control of his supporters.

Onanuga took to his verified Twitter handle to make the call, describing Obi’s followers as a “verminous mob.”

This statement follows a tweet by JJ. Omojuwa, which claimed that the TIME staff who wrote “the Bola Tinubu: Most Influential People of 2023” story was under attack by a headless mob and had locked her Twitter account.

Onanuga’s tweet suggested that Obi’s supporters were responsible for this behavior, stating that they “continue to embarrass our country because they can’t stomach the reality that he woefully lost the presidential election.”

His tweet reads, ”Peter Obi’s verminous mob continues to embarrass our country because it can’t stomach the reality that he woefully lost the presidential election. Obi should please call these noxious characters to order before they commit murder in his name.”