I was deported from Dubai over my dressing – Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian cross-dresser, has opened up about his experience of being deported from the United Arab Emirates due to their strict Islamic laws.

The celebrity, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, revealed that he has visited Dubai many times before, but was sent back to Nigeria during his last trip.

Speaking on the TokeMoments audiovisual podcast hosted by Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky explained that his deportation was due to his attire and the day he arrived.

He said, “The last time I went to Dubai, I was sent back to Nigeria. I have been there so many times. But that one was their prayer, I think one of their special days. It happened to be on Friday, they go to the mosque. They are holy so extra on that day. When I got there, the camera did not accept my face. You know me na, I was on makeup, I want to brag first class, I want to talk ‘oh! guys, I’ve been to Dubai. Your mummy is in first class’.”

Bobrisky continued, “So, I got to the Immigration where you are going to do everything. They saw my passport, they looked at my face. They said ‘face camera’. And I faced the camera. It rejected my face several times. They [Immigration officers] said ‘Are you sure you’re the same person?’ And I said ‘yes’. The man looked at me, he said ‘Idris, you are a Muslim?’. I said ‘yes’. He looked at my passport. He was confused.”

The cross-dresser went on to explain that he was taken to a private office where he was questioned about his gender identity.

“So, we went to one of their private offices. And they said ‘Are you trans or..’ I said ‘Well, I used to be a guy’. And they said ‘Oh! on a normal day if it is not Friday’ they would have just allowed me in. But because it was Friday, jumʿah day, they said ‘no, they can’t allow me in’,” he recalled.