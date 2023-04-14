The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)

Seven Kings Must Die is the sequel to the historical drama series, Last Kingdom, which aired for five seasons from 2018 to 2022. The plot revolves around Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) as he grapples with divided loyalties following King Edward’s death.

The two heirs, Aethelstan (Harry Gilby) and Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks) compete for the throne of Wessex, and Uhtred finds himself initially supporting his former ward, Aethelstan. However, Aethelstan’s behavior has been influenced by a dark force, causing Uhtred to switch sides when his own people and territory come under threat. He is compelled to go to war once again to safeguard what he holds dear and preserve the vision of a unified England.

Rennervations (Disney Plus)

Jeremy Renner has recently faced a challenging period, following a snow plow accident that resulted in significant injuries. Nonetheless, he has made considerable progress in his recovery and has demonstrated a positive attitude while promoting his latest docu-series.

Titled Rennervations, the show features the Hawkeye actor applying his expertise in construction to revamp and create custom vehicles for specific purposes. Accompanied by his team, Renner transforms a tour bus into a fully functional mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a versatile mobile water facility, a shuttle bus into an adaptable mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner is joined by esteemed guests such as Anthony Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens.

Florida Man (Netflix)

This Netflix series takes the Florida meme and transforms it into a humorous mystery. The show follows Mike Valentine (played by Edgar Ramírez), a former cop and compulsive gambler who returns to Florida in search of his boss’s missing girlfriend (Abbey Lee), whom he had been having an affair with for several months.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV Plus)

The show follows Hannah, who is left shocked and bewildered when her husband Owen (portrayed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappears under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind a note asking her to protect his teenage daughter, Bailey (played by Angourie Rice).

As Hannah tries to uncover the truth about Owen’s life, she develops a close bond with her stepdaughter, hoping that together they can piece together the clues leading to his disappearance. With the involvement of the FBI, they begin to realize that Owen had been living under an assumed identity and that Bailey’s safety may be in jeopardy.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to the stage for its fifth and final season, concluding the lead character’s journey as a stand-up comedian. Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan), who had been honing her craft in a dingy club, aspires to secure a more desirable gig on The Gordon Ford Show, which could propel her into the spotlight and make her a household name.

Midge’s manager Susie (Alex Borstein) works tirelessly behind the scenes to promote her career, while the charming but troubled Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) battles with drug addiction. Midge’s parents, Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub), confront their own challenges, while Joel (Michael Zegen) and his girlfriend Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) prepare to welcome a new baby.

Barry season 4 (HBO)

Barry and his acquaintances reach the end of the line in this final season. The hitman commences the season behind bars, having been betrayed by his acting coach Gene (Henry Winkler). As he tries to come to terms with his identity and past actions, he shares a prison cell with his former handler Fuches (Stephen Root).

Meanwhile, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) grapples with her inner demons upon returning to her hometown, and Hank (Anthony Carrigan) struggles to start anew with Cristobal (Michael Irby) while confronting the traumas he has faced. Gene initially enjoys the fleeting success his association with Barry brings but soon realizes its consequences. Ultimately, in Barry’s world, evading your true self may be an unachievable goal.