The Media Blog: What it means that ‘I Said What I Said’ sold out a live show in 3 hours

As a self-proclaimed podcast aficionado, I’ve had the pleasure of listening to countless audio experiences, but nothing quite compares to the awe-inspiring impact of I Said What I Said (ISWIS). This extraordinary podcast, led by the dynamic duo of FK and Jollz, has captured the hearts and minds of thousands of fans worldwide, and I, for one, am hooked.

ISWIS has come a long way since its humble beginnings. What started as a labor of love has now become a global sensation, making history as the first African podcast to sell out a live show, and in none other than London! The fact that tickets were gone in less than three hours is a testament to the unwavering quality and massive following of ISWIS. It’s mind-blowing to see the meteoric rise of this podcast and witness its well-deserved recognition and success on a global scale.

The London live show is a continuation of their super successful shows in Accra, Lagos, and Abuja, and it’s clear that their fans in the UK couldn’t wait to get in on the action. On April 29th, the 700-seater Assembly Hall at Shoreditch Town Hall is going to be filled with nothing but laughter, fun, and pure entertainment!

FK and Jollz are a dynamic duo who talk about everything under the sun, from local to international events, and they even share some of their craziest personal stories! Their agony aunt segment is one of the best things ever, where they dish out advice that’s both practical and hilarious.

But ISWIS is more than just entertainment; it’s a cultural phenomenon. It has become a trailblazer in the podcasting world, pushing boundaries, and capturing the zeitgeist of the times. The podcast’s authenticity, humor, and cultural relevance have made it a powerful platform for young people to engage in meaningful conversations, share diverse perspectives, and find solace in laughter and camaraderie. ISWIS has become a voice for the voiceless, a platform for the underrepresented, and a source of empowerment for its listeners.

One of the things that set ISWIS apart is its ability to tackle a wide range of topics with sensitivity, intelligence, and humor. From discussions about race, gender, and identity to pop culture, relationships, and mental health, ISWIS covers it all with thoughtfulness and nuance. The podcast is not afraid to delve into challenging conversations, and FK and Jollz are unafraid to share their personal stories and vulnerabilities, creating a safe space for their listeners to connect, reflect, and learn.

ISWIS also stands out for its inclusivity and representation. As a podcast hosted by two Nigerian women, ISWIS amplifies the voices of women who are often marginalized in mainstream media. FK and Jollz use their platform to highlight the experiences and perspectives of women, shedding light on their joys, challenges, and achievements. ISWIS serves as a beacon of representation and empowerment, showing women around the world that their voices matter and deserve to be heard.

The impact of ISWIS is not just limited to its live shows; it’s a phenomenon that has transcended geographical boundaries. With a global audience, ISWIS has gained recognition and acclaim from listeners all over the world. Its relatable content, witty humor, and thought-provoking discussions have resonated with people from different cultures, backgrounds, and walks of life. ISWIS has become a platform for connection, solidarity, and empowerment, bringing people together and fostering a sense of community in a digital age.

ISWIS is also a reflection of the power of representation in media. As a podcast created by and for African voices, ISWIS fills a crucial gap in the representation of African stories and experiences. It challenges the dominant narratives and misconceptions about Africa and Africans, showcasing the richness, diversity, and complexity of the continent.

As we eagerly await the sold-out London live show, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride to be part of the ISWIS community. It’s more than just a podcast; it’s a movement that’s inspiring, empowering, and changing the game in the podcasting landscape.