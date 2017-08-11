Inside the 2017/18 English Premier League | Which team will come out tops?

by Wareez Odunayo

Twenty teams would be competing in the 2017/18 Premier League, with the top seventeen teams from the last season, and three teams promoted from the Championship playing in the top English professional league for association football clubs, since its establishment in 1992.

This year’s EPL will be the 26th season of the Premier League, which is scheduled to kick off on 11 August 2017 and finish on 13 May 2018. The live action kicks off with the first Friday night football of the season as the Arsenal take on Leicester.

The Premier League is tagged as Europe’s most exciting league with its unpredictable title race, frenetic rate and its tendency for late goals.

No fewer than 68 goals were scored in the second-half stoppage time in 2016-17 Premier League campaign which happens to be 6.3 percent of all goals scored last season around 0.18 goals per game. La Liga’s tally was 61, Serie A’s 59 and Ligue 1’s only 54, while Bundesliga recorded only 50 goals.

The first club to be promoted to the English Premier League was Brighton & Hove Albion after winning against Wigan Athletic on April 17, 2017, at home. Newcastle United was promoted to the EPL secondly after defeating Preston North End 4–1 at home on April 24, 2017, while Huddersfield Town was also promoted to the Premier League after smashing Reading 4–3 on penalties after a 0–0 draw in both regular and extra time in the EFL Championship play-off final on May 29, 2017.

Also, Sunderland was the first team to be relegated after ending their 10-year stay in the Premier League after a 1–0 home defeat to AFC Bournemouth on April 29, 2017. Middlesborough suffered a similar fate after a 3–0 away defeat to the defending champions; Chelsea on May 08, 2017, while Hull City completed the relegation teams following a 4–0 away defeat to Crystal Palace on May 14, 2017.

Five big offseason signings to watch in the 2017/18 Premier League season are: Alexandre Lacazette, Mohamed Salah, Alvaro Morata, Benjamin Mendy, Javier Hernandez.

Will Chelsea’s Antonio Conte make it back to back trophies, or will Pep Guardiola guard Manchester City to the title? Will Jurgen Klopp lead Liverpool to their first Premier League title in the modern area or will Mauricio Pochettino finally take Spurs one step further?

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho will want to prove his critics wrong just like his Arsenal counterpart, Arsene Wenger will want to put his hands on the title.

Guardiola and Mourinho will have a lot to prove following the amount of money both managers have splashed in this transfer window. City has spent over £200m while Unite have spent close to £150m. The jury will be out for both managers who are actually condemned to win the title with the kind of money they have spent since joining their respective sides.

The top six from last season have all retained their managers and it promises to be an exciting run of 380 games.