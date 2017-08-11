IGP inaugurates panel to investigate alleged police promotion fraud

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has set up a panel to investigate alleged corruption in the promotion of police officers.

This was following a statement by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, who said policemen were paying huge bribes for promotion.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in a statement on Friday said the panel has invited Misau to provide it with more information on the alleged practice.

“The Special Investigation Panel has, consequently, upon the directive of the IG, invited Senator Misau to a meeting to shed more light and provide more details that will assist them to conduct a very discreet investigation into his complaints and allegations, and those of other aggrieved police officers,” it read.

He said the panel was to “investigate the complaints from Misau on allegations that police officers paid bribe for special promotion; investigate other complaints, petitions and grievances from police officers and from other members of the public on allegations of offering bribes for promotion.”

The statement also said the panel will determine those involved and recommend punishments for them.

It added that the panel has two weeks to submit its findings.