[The Alausa Blog]: See the plan Ambode has for Oshodi- Airport road [Video ft Olamide]

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has granted permission to the Lagos State Government to embark upon a total reconstruction of the International Airport Road from Oshodi.

The Governor early March this year, raised an alarm about the present state of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport Road, describing it as a national disgrace that required immediate attention to salvage the nation’s image. He also stated then that the State presently has a design for the reconstruction of the road as well as the funds to embark on the project but was yet to get the go-ahead from the Federal Government.

“The State currently has a design of 10 lanes to come from Oshodi to the International Airport with interchange and flyover that would drop you towards the Local Airport. The contractor is already set to go and everything, as I said, has been completed and we already have the cash, but alas we are having challenges with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. This is a Federal and not a State road. The Federal Ministry of Works believes that they should do the road, but they have not been able to do it all these years past.”

Governor Ambode had said if, given the approval, his administration was ready to hit the ground running and begin construction of the Airport Road within two weeks and finish same within a period of six months.

