Court releases 58-year-old businesswoman who attempted suicide

The Magistrate court in Ebute-Metta has on Thursday, released a 58-year-old textile dealer, Taiwo Momoh, after she was arraigned for offences bordering on attempted suicide.

After the court announced that her case had been dismissed as recommended by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Momoh stepped out of the dock, knelt down and started giving praises to God, Punch says.

She afterwards stepped out, covered her face and left the court premises, in order to avoid questions from journalists.

It was reported that Momoh had accumulated debts of over N18m after a bureau de change operator allegedly fled with money belonging to her Swiss creditor.

Her shop was also reportedly burgled around the time, which led to frustration and depression.