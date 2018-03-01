You might not always agree with the end of the year/New year prophesies (bulk of which spells doom) from Apostle Johnson Suleman but if, even by error of commission, he had said during his list of either personal or public prophesies that 2018 was his year, then, all we are seeing might just be a public manifestation of such.

From the beginning of the year, Apostle Suleman has grown massively into being one of the most talked about pastors, regularly serving the media regularly with news-worthy or at least banter worthy material. If for nothing at all, we know his church attendance must have spiralled over the past few months.

The internet got talking again this week, when a video of the apostle was all over the internet – an excerpt from the service at his church; Omega Fire Ministries, which its headquarters in Auchi, Edo, where he made a public display of affection towards this wife. It’s actually not unusual, knowing that it was in the month of February; the widely acclaimed month of Love and many churches also got involved in one love seminar or the other. The display of affection isn’t necessarily what got to us, it was the grandiosity of the gesture.

Apostle Suleman had gifted his wife; Dr Lizzy Suleman, an ultra-modern Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station and a Transport company and unlike we might want to conclude, it was only a coincidence that it fell in the month of February.

But, we decided to utilize our “church mind” in examining the matter – isn’t that what it means to be Berean anyway? It is not just a mere coincidence that this is coming about a year after the Stephanie Otobo scandal went viral. At least, just a few days in between. We believe it has a strong influence in this.

And if that is anything to go by like we strongly believe it is, Apostle Suleman’s wife not only deserves the gift as a wife but as a supporter. Anyone who followed the issue as critically as we did would have observed how unflinching and concrete the support of his wife was during that period. She not only released a video talking about her husband and dispelling the rumours (one that convinced many about the innocence if the man of God), she also released a music video alongside her husband in the midst of all the chaos.

He also added in the video, that she has perfectly managed their enterprises perfectly while he focused on the ministry. No! Apostle Suleman’s wife sure deserves it. What a way to subtly say; Thank you for being a support.

On this one, we get the apostle! We understand him perfectly. It’s not easy to have stood true to someone through thick and thin and until he finds his way out of it.

Catch up: [The Church Blog] Stephanie Otobo is back! This time, with a confession

Watch the video below:

Apostle Suleman Gifts Wife Shopping Mall, Petrol Station And Transport company.Apostle Johnson Suleman, is the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry Int'l and CEO Hosanna Conglomerate which has vast interests in Oil and Gas, Real Estate and Mining.The Man of God who is known worldwide for his humanitarian gesture to the needy, orphans and destitute has extended his Touch of Love to his wife; Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman on the occasion of her birthday.Apostle Suleman presented an ultra – modern Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station and a Transport company to Dr. Lizzy Suleman as the Woman of God celebrated her birthday in glitz and glamour.The Man of God also known as the Restoration Apostle in 2017 presented arguably Nigeria's most affordable British School to her as a birthday gift. The school; Dynamic British International School tutors children with High Standard Learning for as low as #20,000 (twenty thousand naira) tuition fees. Insider Reports say the Man of God subsidises the fees from his own pocket so that every family can afford it, yet get the best of Education, which he says remains 'The only viable vehicle for a better society'.The presentation of the 2018 gifts which was done in the Birthday Service on Sunday 25th February didn't come as a surprise for the congregation as the man of God has been known for showering gifts and love for all those who are around him,and his wife shouldn't be an exemption.Earlier, Dr. Lizzy Suleman celebrated her birthday with Orphans, sharing gifts worth millions of naira to different Homes as her culture is. There was also a novelty football match and tennis competition in her honour. The eve of the Sunday Birthday Service saw her being treated to a dinner organised by Pastors Wives of the Ministry with other Partners.The Birthday celebrations couldn't have ended without Cash and other gift items been presented to people who needed them. She paid tuition and accommodation fees of students under her scholarship scheme to enable them continue their education despite their inadequacies.More Grace to The Apostle Posted by We Love Apostle Johnson Suleman on Monday, February 26, 2018

You see, another part of us wants to ask what exactly Apostle Suleman does to afford a Shopping Mall, Petrol Station and Transport company because those aren’t “the substance of things hoped for”; they are real. They cost money. Loads of money, in fact.

The Apostle should in good faith and conscience tell us where the resources for this largesse came from.

Selah!