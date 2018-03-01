The Late 5: Buhari says he’s winning the war against corruption, Russia ‘develops’ invisible nuclear weapon, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration is winning the war against corruption.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said the President spoke at a meeting with a Qatari business delegation led by the former Emir, Sheikh Hamad Al-Thani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari reportedlu said the rise in foreign private investments is due to the success of his administration’s economic agenda.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the case of double registration against Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has not been affected by the issuance of temporary voters’ card to him.

This was made known on Thursday by the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, James Apam, during an interactive session with journalists in Lokoja

He said the issue of double registration against the governor was still pending.

The House of Representatives has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the Minister of State, Mr. Abubakar Bawa-Bwari.

Both ministers shunned a sectoral debate on the steel sector scheduled today to find solutions to the troubled Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

Vice President Yemi Osinbjo has said chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu would not be replaced.

The Senate had asked the Presidency to replace him, after he was rejected twice by the National Assembly.

Speaking when he hosted some media organisations at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Thursday, Osinbajo said Magu has not committed any offence.

“Magu is going nowhere. Seriously, what offence has this man committed?” he asked.

“I have known him personally right from the time of the very first chairman of the commission till now, he is a very dedicated, trustworthy gentleman. Don’t forget he is also the most senior official of the EFCC.”

The Federal Government has joined a suit filed against the Alabama State University for allegedly mishandling the scholarship meant for students’ rents, books and food.

36 Nigerian students had accused and sued the school for misusing or mishandling $800,000 meant for them.

According to BBC, the government accused the university of charging the students for accommodation they did not use and lessons they did not take.

And now, stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump has said he will sign off on steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports next week, hitting producers like China.

Flanked by US metals executives at the White House, he said a 25% tariff would be placed on steel products, and a 10% tariff would be imposed on aluminium.

Mr Trump tweeted that the US was suffering from “unfair trade”.

Russia has developed a new array of nuclear weapons that are invincible, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin made the claims as he laid out his key policies for a fourth presidential term, ahead of an election he is expected to win in 17 days’ time.

The weapons he boasted of included a cruise missile that he said could “reach anywhere in the world”.

He said of the West: “They need to take account of a new reality and understand … [this]… is not a bluff.”

Crypto-currencies are killing people in a “fairly direct way”, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said.

He was referring to the way digital currencies like Bitcoin are used to buy drugs like synthetic opioid fentanyl.

In an “ask me anything” session on news website Reddit, he said that the anonymity of digital currencies meant they were linked to terrorist funding and money laundering.

Some criticised him, saying he was ill-informed about the technology.

Six years after Whitney Houston’s death, her ex-husband says he doesn’t think drugs played a part in the superstar’s accidental drowning, which a coroner ruled also owed in part to the effects of “cocaine use.”

“I don’t think (Whitney) died from drugs,” singer Bobby Brown told Rolling Stone in an interview published Wednesday. “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person.”

A self-described Russian “seductress” is asking for US help to escape a Thai detention center in exchange for information on alleged links between US President Donald Trump and Russia, according to her Instagram account.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name Nastya Rybka, says she’s being held in Thailand after being arrested on February 26, along with nine other Russians, in the city of Pattaya for running so-called “sex training” sessions. Rybka has said she’s from Belarus but entered Thailand on a Russian passport, a Thai immigration official told CNN.

While on the way to prison in Pattaya, Rybka published a video on her Instagram account begging US journalists to help her.

“I’m ready to give you all the missing puzzle pieces, support them with videos and audios, regarding the connections of our respected lawmakers with Trump, Manafort and the rest. I know a lot. I’m waiting for your offers and I’m waiting for you in a Thai prison,” she said.