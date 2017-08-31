Army neutralises 5 Boko Haram commanders

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, said it had neutralised several Boko Haram commanders and many of their foot soldiers in the ongoing operation against the insurgents in the North East.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that the operation was conducted jointly with the Nigerian Air Force.

Usman said the operation, undertaken based on credible intelligence information, targeted Boko Haram hideouts, adding that “more details of successes achieved will be made available as the operation continues.”

The spokesman named five top Boko Haram commanders neutralised in the operation to include Abu Dujana, Man Tahiru, a Deputy to Boko Haram terrorists group Hisba leader, Man Chari, Malam Abdullahi Abu Sa’ad and Goni Bamanga.

“The Nigerian military would continue with the concerted onslaught on the reported Boko Haram terrorists’ locations till they have been eliminated,” he added.