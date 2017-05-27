Presidency releases photos of Buhari to mark Children’s Day

The Presidency on Saturday, in Abuja released some filed pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari with children in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to mark the 2017 Children’s Day.

Buhari is however still in London on medical vacation.

The report showing the president with children was released by Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, the president’s personal photographer.

Omoboriowo captioned the report “File photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and children on the occasion of Children’s Day 2017.

“Let little children come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of God.”

He added, “Pictures of the jolly grandfather and the little ones were taken at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”