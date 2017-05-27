Osinbajo appoints NPC, BOI chiefs

Ali Usman​​—Chairman, National Pension Commission.

Funso Doherty​—Director-General, National Pension Commission.

Manase Benga​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Zaki Magawata​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Ben Oviosun​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Nyerere Ayim​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman— Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry

Olukayode Pitan​— Managing Director, Bank of Industry

Emeka Nwakpa​—Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer Protection Council

Positions at the National Pension Commission are subject to the approval of the Senate.

A statement signed by Chris Okeke, director (press) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said all approved positions take immediate effect, except those awaiting approval.