Osinbajo appoints NPC, BOI chiefs

Ali Usman—Chairman, National Pension Commission.
Funso Doherty—Director-General, National Pension Commission.
Manase Benga—Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission.
Zaki Magawata—Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission.
Ben Oviosun—Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission.
Nyerere Ayim—Executive Commissioner, National Pension Commission.
Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman— Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry
Emeka Nwakpa—Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer Protection Council
Positions at the National Pension Commission are subject to the approval of the Senate.
A statement signed by Chris Okeke, director (press) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said all approved positions take immediate effect, except those awaiting approval.
