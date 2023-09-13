Alleged Extortion: Police nab NDLEA, NSCDC officers in Imo State – Labour Congress threatens immediate strike, gives one week ultimatum. | 5 things that should matter today

Alleged Extortion: Police nab NDLEA, NSCDC officers in Imo State

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Alleged Extortion: Police nab NDLEA, NSCDC officers in Imo State

The officers of the Imo state police command have apprehended three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and two from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for allegedly harassing and extorting civilians in the state.

This was made known to newsmen by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye on Tuesday in Owerri.

“These security agents are operating under the guise of Operation Search and Flush in Imo, harassing and extorting thousands of naira from unsuspecting members of the public, particularly adolescents.

“They use POS, seize and inspect the phones of their victims, causing them unimaginable hardship,” he added.

Okoye assured the public that swift action would be taken to complete the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Labour Congress threatens immediate strike, gives one week ultimatum

On Tuesday, less than a week after leading a two-day nationwide warning strike, organised labour threatened to begin an indefinite strike if the Federal Government fails to satisfy its demands by the end of a 21-day ultimatum that expires in precisely one week.

The proposed strike was deemed necessary by the employees’ union as a result of the Federal Government’s failure to mitigate the hardships caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The Nigeria Labour Congress stated that the industrial action, which could begin as early as the following week, would result in the indefinite suspension of all commercial and economic activities throughout the country.

The union had on September 1 handed down a 21-day ultimatum to the FG over the delay in distribution of palliatives, saying it might be forced to declare an indefinite labour action if its demands were not met.

“We encourage you to maintain your resoluteness if the government fails to provide the appropriate responses to our demands. The same passion and resolve that fueled this warning strike will be crucial if we are forced to engage in an indefinite nationwide strike,” the labour organisation wrote in a letter to the FG.

To demonstrate its seriousness, the NLC mobilised employees on September 5 and 6 for a two-day warning strike, which partially halted social and economic activities in several states, with banks, ministries, agencies, and departments closed to the public in some states.

Next week, at the conclusion of the ultimatum, there will be a complete closure, according to the NLC’s leadership, who stated that this action was in preparation for it.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress demanded, among other things, wage increases, the implementation of palliatives, tax exemptions and allowances for public sector employees, and a review of the minimum wage.

In spite of the fact that the FG pledged to restructure the framework for engagement with organised Labour on palliatives, the eight-week deadline for completing the process expired in August without any action being taken.

“Nigerian importers can start clearing goods from Cotonou ports” – Customs

Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, announced on Tuesday that Nigerian importers will shortly be able to clear their goods from Cotonou, Benin Republic, ports.

This was disclosed in Abuja at the conclusion of a two-day working visit by the director-general and senior officials of the Benin Republic’s customs service.

During the two-day meeting, customs officials from Nigeria and Benin Republic signed a number of agreements in an effort to strengthen commercial ties between the two nations and combat smuggling.

In response to a question posed during the event, Adewale stated, “We are developing confidence in the system provided by the Republic of Benin; our importers are using their ports and vice versa. If there are individuals in Benin Republic who wish to use our facilities, we strive to earn their trust.

By virtue of this agreement, Nigerian importers who wish to use the ports in Cotonou will be able to have their products cleared in those ports because they will be able to pay duties on goods that are subject to payment of duties.

“We are able to account for the duties on these items at the ports of entry. Therefore, they are now permitted to enter Nigeria.”

In response to concerns regarding vehicle importation, he stated, “It’s not just about vehicles. Any products entering the Nigerian territory through the ports of Cotonou are subject to duty and can be paid for there.

“It is identical to what occurs when goods enter Nigeria through Lagos or Port Harcourt; it is virtually identical.” But we are not there yet. We have agreed in principle that this can be made operational.

Therefore, we will be focusing on the actions we will take to reach that specific destination. In the communiqué, it was stated, “We will establish timelines for when we hope to reach this particular milestone.”

Adewale asserted that the partnership between the two countries would improve customs administration, commerce facilitation, and regional cooperation.

Gov Fubara vows to sack school principals over cultism

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned school principals in the state that anyone discovered engaging in cult activities will be immediately dismissed.

He emphasised that schools in the state are not breeding grounds for cultism, but rather for quality instruction and learning.

Governor Fubara stated this at the commissioning of the remodeled Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri in the old Port Harcourt township on Tuesday.

He said his administration is committed to providing world-class edifices that will inspire instructors to give their best in grooming students as he believes in education as the foundation for development and growth.

Fubara stated that although the project was initiated by his predecessor, it has been successfully completed by his administration by deploying taxpayer funds for the benefit of the people of Rivers.

The governor urged the students to devote more time to their studies in order to excel in their professions, while charging the school administration to do everything possible to secure the building.

The Governor stated, “Today, we have a world-class edifice. We have an environment that makes you feel and appreciate learning, even our students will be happy to be in school.

Nigerians would get their passports in two weeks – Minister of Interior declares

The Minister of the Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced on Tuesday that 55,000 of the 200,000 passports that were originally delayed had been issued.

He added that more backlogs would be cleared before the end of the two-week deadline given to the Immigration chief, and that Nigerians should be able to obtain their passports very soon.

He disclosed this when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, visited his office in Abuja.

“Nigerians must not be stripped of their citizenship by being denied a passport.” he said in a statement delivered by the Director of Press, Ministry of Interior, Afonja Ajibola.

He reiterated his belief that we must get it right now, adding that he receives updates every morning and that he was informed this morning that 55,000 out of the 200,000 passports he ordered to be cleared in two weeks have been cleared.

He then promised that once the backlogs are cleared, Nigerians will be able to receive their passports within two weeks of application.