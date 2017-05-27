Bukola Saraki is the best senator in Nigeria | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for senators

Love him or hate him, the President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki is proving to be a man of his words. Two weeks ago, he delivered on his promise to make budget details of the National Assembly public; the first time Nigerians will have access to how monies are disbursed in the legislature since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

And on Thursday, the Senate passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill. The bill has been at the doorstep of the legislature, since 2000, that’s 17 years. The bill passed by the senate is expected to produce reforms in the petroleum sector, one of which is the scrapping of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the nation’s oil company, which has been riddled with scandals over the decades.

This achievement by the Senate under Saraki’s leadership is worthy of recognition as the eighth assembly has done what previous assemblies left left unattended to for seventeen years.

See the top 10 below:

Name Zone Rank This Week Rank Last Week Bukola Saraki Kwara Central 1 6 Enyinnaya Abaribe Abia South 2 1 Shehu Sani Kaduna Central 3 2 Ovie Omo-Agege Delta Central 4 3 Ben Murray-Bruce Bayelsa East 5 4 Andy Uba Anambra South 6 5 Ike Ekweremadu Enugu West 7 7 Samuel Egwu Ebonyi North 8 8 Isah Hamma Misau Bauchi Central 9 9 Utazi Chukwuka Enugu North 10 10

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎