[The Legislative Blog]: Senate finally passes Petroleum Industry Bill

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Petroleum Industry (Governance) Bill (PIGB).

At its plenary session today, the senators considered the report of the Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Petroleum Downstream and Gas.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki said, “This Bill is not only for Nigerians but for our investors. We are proud of what has been done”.

The Eighth Senate had promised to pass the PIB before its second anniversary this May following the controversies the bill had been shrouded in close for to a decade.

Senator Jibrin Barau commended the bill and said it was centered on tackling corruption in the NNPC.

Also commending the passage of the PIGB, Senator Dino Melaye said it is the least controversial bill.