Ex-Militants score Buhari administration high

Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have urged ex-militants to support Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, and his policies for the region, saying the President is concerned about the development of the region. 

The ex-militants said this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, saying they would remain grateful to the Buhari-led administration, as reported by Vanguard

Ex-militant leader, Reuben Wilson, said that PAP, under the leadership of Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh, has engaged the ex-militants in various empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes. 

Wilson also commended the Federal Government for initiating the programme which has empowered many youths from the region. 

