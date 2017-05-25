CBN receives N35m, foreign currencies found in Justice Ngwuta’s house

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, took as evidence, N35 million and foreign currencies that the DSS, allegedly recovered from the home of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

John Otaze, a member of the investigative team that raided Justice Ngwuta’s home on October 8 2016, brought to court the monies in nine bags and boxes, Vanguard reports.

The sum of N35 million, £35, 0915 (Pound Sterling), $319,096 (United States Dollars), R50 (South Africa Rand), €280 Euros, 380 United Arab Emirates Dirhams and 420 Gambian Dalasis, was therefore presented before the court.

Justice Tsoho admitted and marked the boxes as exhibits 11 A-I, the monies were admitted as exhibit-12.

[Read Also:] FG amends charges against Ngwuta again

Prosecution counsel, Fatunde then applied that they should be returned to the DSS for onward transfer to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for safe keeping, pending conclusion of the trial.

Aside money laundering charge, FG also alleged that Justice Ngwuta falsified his age, as well as possessed multiple international passports. The embattled jurist was docked before the high court on November 21, 2016, and subsequently granted bail to the tune of N100 million.