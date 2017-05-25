Queen Elizabeth visits victims of the Manchester terror attack

Queen Elizabeth II, has on Thursday, visited the victims of the Manchester terror attack at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital today.

The Queen had earlier released a statement after the terror attack, condemning the attack.

She said, “The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

“I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”

The terror attack which happened on Monday claimed 22 lives, leaving 64 injured.

The alleged suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, has been identified and eight people arrested.