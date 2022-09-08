Doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth II’s health

On Thursday, concerns for Queen Elizabeth II increased as Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were “concerned” for her health and advised that she continue to be under medical monitoring.

Since last October, the 96-year-old Head of State, who is also the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has struggled with health issues that make it difficult for her to walk and stand.

She declined to attend a scheduled meeting with her top political advisers on Wednesday after being advised to take a break.

She hosted audiences at her Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands the day before, welcoming outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointing Liz Truss as his replacement.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace added.

The palace’s announcement regarding the queen’s health is quite unusual and comes after she appeared noticeably frailer recently and repeatedly canceled public appearances.

She started using a stick to help her walk, and earlier this year at the Chelsea Flower Show, she was spotted visiting the grounds in a motorized buggy.

She was hospitalized in February for a COVID-19 infection, which she later said had left her “exhausted.”

