Big Sheggz in the mud #BBNaijaS7

Why do the Level-up Big Brother housemates keep clashing over food?

Today’s episode involved the troubled couple, Bella and Sheggz, and the fake housemate, Rachel.

The drama started after the housemates completed a sponsored task in the arena and proceeded to the house to eat dinner.

Sheggz had called Rachel “stupid” over the meat that Bella was served. He said, “she has stayed long enough in this house to know that Bella doesn’t eat beef”.

Rachel, however, fired back at him, saying, “don’t call me stupid”. She also told Sheggz that it was Bella that demanded beef.

The two reality stars started calling each other names, with Sheggz telling Rachel that she wouldn’t have the audacity to speak to him if they weren’t in Biggie’s house.

Sheggz was referred to as “immature” by Rachel, who was apparently offended by his remark. She added that his generation was the most foolish.

Bella attempted to soothe Sheggz during the verbal exchange because he seemed enraged by Rachel’s comment.

After that, Bella confronted Rachel to ask her why she had insulted Sheggz.

In an effort to return the meal Rachel had given her, the food spilled on the floor, causing chaos in the house.

Rachel bella sheggz#BbNaijaS7 #bbnaija mr and mrs ikoyi #SheggzOlu𓃵 pic.twitter.com/xdwJx2KJiJ — Big Khemy 𓃵 (@Khemybro) September 8, 2022

Rachel is not the only one who seems to be outraged by Sheggz comments. We saw a tweet that suggested that the Big before Sheggz might be invisible.

Everything “I’m too big I’m too big” when you were with Gbemi she was the one looking after you including financially and you were living for free In her uni flat

I SAID IT QUOTE ME ANYWHERE!!!#BBNajia — Mj🇬🇧 (@KingSarah__) September 8, 2022

Seems like Sheggz has projected to be more than who he actually is in the Big Brother House. It also looks like a lot of viewers are fed up with his arrogant remarks.

Here are some Twitter reactions.

Sheggz:I make hundred million a month



Rechel:And u are here dragging hundred million with us 🤣🤣🤣

This girl killed me,am laughing hard #BBNaija #BBNajiaS7 — 👑MinisterOfVawulence🐐khalid&Phyna 🌹🕊🇬🇭🇲🇱 (@tachaof1) September 7, 2022

Sheggz trying so hard to convince us the viewers that Rachel violated him and Bella. This boy is a big joke. Imagine calling everything Rachel said a violation. #bbnaija — FranklySpeakingwithGloryElijah #BbnaijaLevelUp (@Fswglory) September 8, 2022

Sheggz gota go — SKALES (@youngskales) September 8, 2022

Rachael to Sheggz: You are very unintelligent, your mindset is very low. You give yourself way too much credit.



Finally, someone said it 👏 #BBNaijaS7 — Abyna💫 (@maamicilla) September 7, 2022