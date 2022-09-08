YMonitor team lead Olamilekan Omidiji nominated for BudgIT Active Citizens Awards

BudgIT, a civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change, has nominated YMonitor Team Lead, Olamilekan Omidiji for the Awards for Civic Activism. 

The awards, which aim to recognise personalities doing exceptional work within Nigeria’s civic ecosystem, will take place on September 10, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos. According to BudgiT, the award has ten categories, of which only five are open for nomination. Others shortlisted for the Civic Activism category with Olamilekan include Hauwa Allahbura of PullUpNaija, Muazu Modu of Spotlight for Transparency and Accountability, and Nelson Olanipekun of Citizen Gravel. 

Omidiji Olamilekan is a young civic actor with a good background in media and communications. He is passionate about the state of civic responsibility and political awareness of everyday Nigerians, as well as the effective use of the media to galvanise positive actions. As the team lead, he is responsible for managing several projects of YMonitor that continue to highlight crucial governance issues and enlighten Nigerians.

Olamilekan has managed the YMonitor team on several advocacy campaigns such as the nationwide adoption of the Freedom of Information Act, Electoral Reforms campaign, delivery of public goods in Local Governments, My Vote My Voice campaign, and Nigerian Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders, among others. He was also selected for Yiaga Africa Community Organising Training in Lagos. When he isn’t working, you’ll find Olamilekan volunteering for The Grassroot Aid Initiative (TGAI), an NGO committed to improving the well-being of rural dwellers through Water Sanitation and Hygiene (Wash).

YMonitor Accountability Project continues to effectively monitor, track, and provide information to the public on issues crucial to governance in the last six years. The project has provided critical information to citizens who have stimulated them towards demanding good governance.

