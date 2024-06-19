Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NAFDAC Warns of Refrigerating Cooked Meals for Over Three Days

NAFDAC warns of refrigerating cooked meals for over three days

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NAFDAC warns of refrigerating cooked meals for over three days

The National Agency of Food and Drink Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned all Nigerians, alerting them of the dangers that involve ingesting cooked foods that have been refrigerated for over three days.

According to NAFDAC, cooked food stored for days can become easily contaminated with disease-inducing pathogens, which can be fatal once in a person’s system.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, therefore, requested that stakeholders in the food chain implement a food safety culture in their operations as they work hard to reduce and prevent these things from happening.

Nigerians using charcoal stoves as kerosene prices surge

Nigerians have resolved to use charcoal stoves to cook their meals since kerosene prices have soared in the country.

Residents in Enugu State have been seen using charcoal stoves as kerosene is now being sold between ₦1,350 and ₦1,600 per litre.

Although charcoal prices have been said to increase from ₦5,000 to ₦8,000, charcoal sellers claim that the demand has risen recently.

Grace Nwaokobia becomes the new Guinness World Record Holder of the longest home kitchen cooking marathon by an individual

Another Nigerian has taken up the challenge to include their name to the long list of Guinness World Record holders as Grace Nwaokobia becomes the latest titleholder of the longest home kitchen cooking marathon by an individual on Guinness World Record with 86 hours, surpassing the title’s previous owner, Rickey Lumpkin II from USA who cooked for 68 hours and 30 minutes in 2018.

Crossing out Rickey Lumpkin’s name, Grace Nwaokobia is now the new titleholder of such a feat, bringing the visitation of 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi to her home as he congratulated her on the impressive feat.

The food cooked by the chef was donated to The Little Saints Orphanage in Ilupeju, and Peter Obi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her efforts and for achieving such a dream.

Refinery owners declare support for Dangote as he intends to reveal oil mafia

Refinery owners have declared their support of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, who revealed that there is indeed an oil mafia in the country.

Dangote announced that an oil mafia aims to prevent companies from refining crude oil for petrol and other petroleum products. The other refinery owners spoke up about the issue, claiming they have been trying to raise the same alarm for a long time but received no feedback.

“Well, I knew that there would be a fight. But I didn’t know that the mafia in oil is stronger than the mafia in drugs. I can tell you that. Yes, it’s a fact. They tried all sorts to stop me,” Dangote revealed.

Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the US offer care worker visas to Nigerians and others

Six Western countries have opened their arms to accepting care workers to their countries, quickly granting visas to Nigerians and others found eligible to take on the vacant roles.

The six Western countries, namely Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the US, have opened their borders as the demand for care workers surged in their countries. They now request the services of foreign professionals, including Nigerians.

This opportunity will allow Nigerians to migrate as they begin a new life with a job they are almost guaranteed to receive upon entry into these demanding countries.