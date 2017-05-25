Barack Obama meets Angela Merkel before she meets President Trump in Brussels

Former President Barack Obama met with his longtime ally and friend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the same day she is to sit with President Trump at the NATO Summit. The friendship between the two leaders is a clear contrast from the somewhat awkward relationship between Merkel and President Trump.

At an event hosted by the German Protestant church to celebrate 500th anniversary of reformation, Merkel, Europe’s most powerful leader, and Obama discussed faith and democracy at the Brandenburg Gate, near the path of the Cold War wall which once split the city.

[In case you missed it] UK Police “furious” over information leaks to the US |To stop sharing Manchester attack information

After the meeting, she will head to Brussels to take part in the NATO summit where she will meet with President Trump, ( who wouldn’t shake her hand when she visited the Oval office). Trump later said that he did not hear the request for a handshake from Merkel and meant no offense.

Meeting both presidents in one day seems to be nothing short of symbolic even though the events are clearly coincidental. Having the former and president leader on the same soil will definitely draw criticism and comparison of their administrations and leadership styles.