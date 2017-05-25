UK Police “furious” over US information leak |To stop sharing information about Manchester attack

BBC reports that UK police officials are furious about the leak of photographs showing debris from the site of the Manchester attack in the New York Times. This comes after a fast paced investigation into the gory bombing on Monday at Manchester Arena which killed 22 including children and left 64 injured.

The disclosure of the identity of the bomber, 22 year old Salman Abedi was also a leak from the United Kingdom police to the US media. UK Home Secretary, Amber Rudd said she was “irritated” by the leak of the bomber’s identity against the wishes of the UK, warning Washington that such should never repeat itself.

[In case you missed it] Poor, Poor, Sean Spicer wasn’t invited to the Vatican party

UK National Police chiefs council said in a statement that the “unauthorised disclosure” is a breach of trust and undermined a “major counter-terrorism investigation”. The breach will be raised by the Prime Minister Theresa May with President Trump at the NATO Summit in Brussels later today.

The published photos from the bombing site include remains of the bomb, the backpack carried by the suicide bomber, it also showed blood stained shrapnel amid the wreckage. Greater Manchester Police who is responsible for information dissemination, hopes to resume normal intelligence relationships soon.

[See Also] Ultimate search? Trump administration struggling to fill FBI Director position

The flow of information from the force is first to the National Counter-Terrorism, which then shares it across government then in accordance with the Five Eyes intelligence sharing agreement which involves the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The bombing which happened Monday, just at the end of Pop singer Ariane Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena indoor venue. The bombing is one of the deadliest in Britain since July 2005, when 52 people were killed in attacks on London’s transport network.