Ultimate Search? Trump administration struggling to fill FBI Director position

President Trump is stil on the search for new candidates to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, after two rounds of interviews with more than ten candidates contending for the post, Politco reports.

Sen. Joe Lieberman was the frontrunner for the sensitive position, but the Democrats were against the decision, asking how appointing a former politician as the FBI Director made any sense, when the agency is still struggling with a politically sensitive probe into a possible link between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Most of the concerns about appointing Joe Lieberman were centered on the fact that without any tangible experience as a federal prosecutor or an FBI agent he”simply does not have the right experience to lead the FBI.”

Other candidates who had been interviewed for the position are FBI special agent Mike Rogers, former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former congressman and the former Homeland Security adviser, Fran Townsend to President George W. Bush. Attorney General Jefff Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein have been conducting the interviews.

which has slowed the FBI hiring process. President Trump had also hoped to appoint someone before embarking on his first foreign trip as President but that didn’ seem to work out after Joe Lieberman faces resistance in the House. The administration also has to deal with the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign,