Nigeria cannot work with only fasting, prayer – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said prayer and fasting without commitment and hardwork cannot make the country better.

He spoke in Abuja at an interactive session with senior civil servants on the recently signed three executive orders on the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Osinbajo said great economies and nations, as well as prosperity and abundance, are created by men, not spirits.

He said: “No matter how much you pray or fast our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that makes nations work. I’m a pastor, a spiritual person, and I understand the law of sowing and reaping. It is a spiritual law that has tremendous physical implications. Every time we delay or frustrate what we can do today leaving it till tomorrow, we hold back the future; we too must reap what we have sown by experiencing delays.

“If you help others to achieve, if you help your nation you have sown good seeds you will find help and you will prosper too. So don’t see this as government policy. understand it as personal policy…Every generation of people owes the next generation a debt. That debt is paid by ensuring that we provide the means for the next generation to survive or at least we have a duty to ensure we do not destroy the means of survival and prosperity of the next generation. But there are some people in every generation who have a special burden, a more important role than others in preparing for present prosperity and future abundance.

“These group of people are called public servants. You and I who are here today. I have served in the public service most of my adult life. As a University teacher, adviser to Federal Minister and Attorney General. I earned a salary so I understand how salary increases can be such good news. But most importantly I learnt of the power of the public service to change the social, economic and political story of a nation.

“The power house of the economy, the fastest and most efficient job creator are private businesses. Both small and large, investments both local and foreign. Everyone who starts a business, invests in an existing business or expands a going concern, creates opportunities for jobs, jobs mean money in people’s pockets, it means that whole families can survive, live well and pay taxes, so that government can continue to provide services, build schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure.

“But small or large businesses cannot be created or can be frustrated out of existence if the environment for doing business in a country is harsh or difficult. It is the public service that provides the services that determine whether the business environment will be friendly and welcoming for business or whether it will drive away business and destroy opportunities for job creation.

“When I say public service I mean the executive, judiciary and the legislature. So when a potential business owner wants to register a company, collect tax clearance certificate or obtain NAFDAC registration or SON certification, or expatriate quotas, or any other papers, approvals or certification from government, and we do not willingly and efficiently help him or her, we are killing the jobs and prosperity that he would have created.

“Every time we say come back next week to someone for something we can do today, we postpone prosperity of one person but in reality we postpone the prosperity of so many who would have earned something from the business. So every time that a public officer is an obstacle to business in any way he attacks the prosperity of our economy and he attacks our future because it means our children cannot find jobs”.