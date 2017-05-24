“You really can’t forgive until you heal” | Ayodeji Megbope shares her sexual abuse story on Kemi Adetiba’s King Women (WATCH)

Ayodeji Megbope, CEO, No Left Overs has spoken about how forgave the man who sexually abused her.

Speaking on King Women, a web series profiling women who have achieved great feats in various fields, she told the series director, Kemi Adetiba her journey to experiencing healing.

Megbope, who did not reveal the identity of her abuser (a member of her family) also narrated how she became a success despite not having a university degree.

She said, “You really can’t heal until you forgive. You must heal. If you haven’t healed, you will be hurting so bad that you wish evil against the person that offended you… You need to look at them with pity. At a point, I started feeling sorry for that man, because if only he know what he was doing.”

During the interview, Megope also spoke about how she started her business with a 1000 thousand Naira and a whole lot of tears.

Watch interview below: