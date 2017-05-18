I will sign 2017 budget when I am satisfied with it – Osinbajo

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget when he is satisfied with its content, his spokesperson has said.

This is in reaction to a statement credited to Minsiter of Information z Lai Mohammed where he had said the government was unsure of who to sign the budget.

But the spokesperson to the acting president, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo would sign the budget into law in due course.

“Just so we are clear: when the time comes, everything is set, and he is satisfied, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 Budget,” tweeted Mr. Akande.

Meanwhile, Mohammed has also dismissed the statement credited to him.

The Minister described it as absolute rubbish.