Osinbajo confirms rescue of another Chibok girl

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday confirmed the escape of another Chibok schoolgirl from Boko Haram insurgents.

This comes barely 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls by their captors.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja.

He said the recovery of the girl was announced by the acting president during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

“Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice-President broke the cheering news to members of the cabinet and after that I have also spoken to defence people who confirmed it.

“The details are yet to fully unravel . But in terms of is it true- yes, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her

He also dismissed the assertion that members of the Boko Haram sect had started regrouping in the Sambisa forest.

“One thing you can be sure of is that this government has the capacity to confront any security challenge that arises.

“So, if they are regrouping they will be flushed out again.

“I believe that we have seen the worst of that insurgency. We are in a mopping up process and I believe the mop up would be completed.’’