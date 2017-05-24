Obama’s photographer shades Donald Trump yet again

Pete Souza, former official White House photographer under President Barack Obama, has been trolling President Donald Trump since the business mogul assumed control of the White House. And he is great at it.
His subtle digs on Instagram usually underscore what Trump is doing
wrong per time. His instrument of choice is typically throwback photos of Obama’s time in office.
Pete Souza fell into character this week with a series of photos:
1 The Obamas being publicly affectionate
There appears to be trouble in paradise for the Trumps, so what better time than now to remind the world how the former leader of the free world felt about his wife.
Contrast with this
And this
Did someone say burn?
2. Clear camaraderie between Obama and the pope
Trump’s third stop during his first international stop was at the Vatican. There were a few stony looks passed around.
Contrast with this
3. There is only one “People’s President” and he is in a movie
Half of Americans do not consider Trump their president, but there is one everybody is in solidarity with:
Triple burn.
