Obama’s photographer shades Donald Trump yet again

Pete Souza, former official White House photographer under President Barack Obama, has been trolling President Donald Trump since the business mogul assumed control of the White House. And he is great at it.

His subtle digs on Instagram usually underscore what Trump is doing wrong per time. His instrument of choice is typically throwback photos of Obama’s time in office.

Pete Souza fell into character this week with a series of photos:

1 The Obamas being publicly affectionate

There appears to be trouble in paradise for the Trumps, so what better time than now to remind the world how the former leader of the free world felt about his wife.

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Contrast with this

And this

Did someone say burn?

2. Clear camaraderie between Obama and the pope

Trump’s third stop during his first international stop was at the Vatican. There were a few stony looks passed around.

Contrast with this

Mutual admiration, 2016. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 24, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

3. There is only one “People’s President” and he is in a movie

Half of Americans do not consider Trump their president, but there is one everybody is in solidarity with:

The people's president. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 22, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Triple burn.