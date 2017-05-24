The Thread: Trouble in paradise? Melania avoids PDA with Trump second time in a row

For the second day- and time- since the Trumps proceeded on their maiden international tour around the world, Melania Trump has scorned Donald Trump’s hands. Confused about what we mean? Watch:

Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017

When the Trumps set out from Washington, their first stop was Saudi Arabia. All went smoothly until Israel, their second stop. As Donald, Melania and their hosts walked the tarmac, Donald offered his hand to Melania and she appeared to slap it away.

Twitter went into a tizzy over it, wondering whether a divorce was in the works. Some attributed Melania’s behaviour to Trump bringing along his side chick, Hope Hicks, on the trip.

Whether that’s true or false, Melania must feel badly enough about Trump to reject his hand a second time, on their arrival in Italy today. Twitter is analysing the body language of the couple.

See below:

Melania isn't even trying to hide it anymore 😂pic.twitter.com/pITnqjmpFq — Dory (@Dory) May 24, 2017

Melania has no problem with PDA* PDA- Pushing Donald Away — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 23, 2017

Backstory

Melania Trump has a really hard time holding her husband’s hand — here’s the proof pic.twitter.com/w5T9NY4fCr — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 23, 2017

President Trump always ignores Melania. Makes her go out of the other side of the car. Such a shame how he treats her. pic.twitter.com/NvrM1kJ1Vr — USC (@AlumniUSC) May 24, 2017

Hopefully unlike Ivana, if Trump brutalizes and rapes Melania as punishment for her public display of disgust for him — she calls the cops. — Bill Madden (@activist360) May 24, 2017

The difference is clear

No pity for Melania

Are we still overanalyzing how Melania and Trump interact she's evil too beloveds pic.twitter.com/eF7VR1eeT3 — Krussy (@jodecicry) May 24, 2017

Y'all like Melania now she's swatting her husbands hand away, but she should have swatted away his ideas of becoming president🤷🏽‍♀️ — Zolee (@Zoleeofficial) May 24, 2017

First family divorce

@DaniellaMicaela She just totally dissed him again. Has a president ever gotten a divorce while sitting in office? We may see it happen — 796obob (@796obob1) May 23, 2017

Trump debunks:

Pres now telling everyone the Melania videos are "totally made up, they're not real. She loves me very much." Claims CNN "photoshopped" them — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) May 23, 2017

Melania Trump keeps Dikembe Mutomboing (blocking) MadKing Littlehand's attempts at grabbing her hands and I'm HOLLERING. 😂😂😂 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) May 23, 2017

Watching this on loop. The CURVE is so strong. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OHqwJBJt7X — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) May 23, 2017

Isn’t it, though.