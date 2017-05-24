The Thread: Trouble in paradise? Melania avoids PDA with Trump second time in a row

For the second day- and time- since the Trumps proceeded on their maiden international tour around the world, Melania Trump has scorned Donald Trump’s hands. Confused about what we mean? Watch:

When the Trumps set out from Washington, their first stop was Saudi Arabia. All went smoothly until Israel, their second stop. As Donald, Melania and their hosts walked the tarmac, Donald offered his hand to Melania and she appeared to slap it away.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: Melania ‘curves’ Trump in Israel”

Twitter went into a tizzy over it, wondering whether a divorce was in the works. Some attributed Melania’s behaviour to Trump bringing along his side chick, Hope Hicks, on the trip.

Whether that’s true or false, Melania must feel badly enough about Trump to reject his hand a second time, on their arrival in Italy today. Twitter is analysing the body language of the couple.

See below:

Backstory

The difference is clear

No pity for Melania

First family divorce

Trump debunks:

Isn’t it, though.

