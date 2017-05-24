UK deports 35 Nigerians for immigration offences

The United Kingdom on Wednesday deported 35 Nigerians over immigration-related offences in the country.

According to NAN, the deportees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos around 5:50 am.

They were transported with a chartered Titanic Airways aircraft with registration Number: G-POWO.

The deportees comprised 30 males and five females.

They were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the police.

Spokesman of the Lagos airport police command, Joseph Alabi confirmed the development.

They were profiled by the immigration authorities and then given a stipend for transportation.