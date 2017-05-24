Pope Francis discusses terrorism and climate change, urges Trump to be a peacemaker,

The Pope urged President Trump to be a peacemaker during the Holy See meeting, Wednesday, and Trump promised he would not forget Pope Francis message.
Trump received a tribute from the Swiss Guard in a Vatican courtyard when he arrived. From the courtyard, he entered an elevator that took him to the third floor of the Apostolic Palace . The Pope shook his hand with a faint smile outside the private study which the Pope uses only on official occassions.
Before the elevator closed on Trump, a Vatican protocol official was heard telling the president that it was not “like Trump Tower in New York”. President Trump, seeming subdued, said “it is a great honor”. The discussion between Trump and the Pope was not made public and both men did not reveal anything either, but according to according to CNN, the White House and Vatican agenda highlights climate change, terrorism, and peace as some of the topics discussed.
