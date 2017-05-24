The World holds it’s breath as President Trump finally meets Pope Francis

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump is on the fourth day of his nine-day trip abroad. After visiting Saudi-Arabia and Israel, visiting their sacred sites and taking part in symbolic rituals, the President is set for his next stop – The Vatican.

Referred to as the Holy headquarters of the Catholic Church, Trump will finally meet Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace, a meeting the world has been holding it’s breath over.

Editor of the Jesuit journal Civilta Catholica, Rev Antonio Spodaro said the meeting would be without “walls”.

CNN reports that last year after a mass at the Mexican border, Pope Francis said that anybody who would rather build barriers instead of bridges are “not Christian.”

Trump of course had to respond, he called the Pope’s statements “disgraceful“, and that anybody who made statements like that wasn’t a Christian. All this happened during the world famous Trump Presidential campaig

The Pope even warned Christians a day before the elections,”Dear brothers and sisters,” he said, “all walls fall. All of them. Do not be fooled.”

The meeting is unlikely to end in a verbal bloodbath like many seem to anticipate, the Pope already said he is willing to find a common ground with President Trump and Trump looks forward to the honor of meeting the Pope.

The duration of the meeting cannot be ascertained yet but President Trump won’t be spending a lot of time with the Pope, after the meeting he will be moving to Sicily for the G-20 summit in Taormina, Guardian reports.

First daughter Ivanka is also scheduled to visit Sant’Egidio in Rome after the meeting, to discuss anti trafficking efforts while First lady Melania visits the Bambino Gesu children’s hospital.